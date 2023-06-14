Watch Now
Vegas valley reacts as Golden Knights win Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are officially Stanley Cup champions after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 on Tuesday night to win its first championship. Celebrations erupted across the valley including on social media. Here's a look at real-time reactions.

Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson gives a shoutout to the Golden Knights, saying "get you one!"

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr, also gives a shoutout to the Golden Knights congratulating them on their Stanley Cup Final win. Both the Aces and Raiders have been pouring support into the Golden Knights as they have worked their way to Game 5 of the final.

