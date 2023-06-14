Vegas valley reacts as Golden Knights win Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are officially Stanley Cup champions after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 on Tuesday night to win its first championship. Celebrations erupted across the valley including on social media. Here's a look at real-time reactions.

Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson gives a shoutout to the Golden Knights, saying "get you one!"

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr, also gives a shoutout to the Golden Knights congratulating them on their Stanley Cup Final win. Both the Aces and Raiders have been pouring support into the Golden Knights as they have worked their way to Game 5 of the final.

Congratulations to the @GoldenKnights for bringing the #StanleyCup to Las Vegas! What an incredible run from a great team, champions one and all. Las Vegas is truly a major league city and a city of champions! Can’t wait to present keys to the city to the team. pic.twitter.com/4Pe4qZYPIf — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) June 14, 2023

They were here when this city needed them the most.

Now, this community gets to celebrate with them.



Congratulations @GoldenKnights on your #StanleyCup Championship.



Let's show the world the way only Las Vegas can celebrate, together.#UKnightTheRealm #Vegasborn #GoKnightsGo pic.twitter.com/QxDqSsnY0R — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 14, 2023

Like you’ve been with us we’ve been with you, @GoldenKnights! What a ride. Congratulations to OUR World Champion Las Vegas Golden Knights! #GoKnightsGo #UKnightTheRealm 📷2017-2018 Inagural Season pic.twitter.com/p2n8ArZlU6 — Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) June 14, 2023

It was a historic KNIGHT for Las Vegas! Congratulations to the @GoldenKnights, #StanleyCup Champions! This is such an iconic moment for our city and we couldn't be more proud.



Cheers to an incredible season and an unforgettable victory! #VGK #GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/2FXyMxLLSu — The Neon Museum (@NeonMuseum) June 14, 2023

Congratulations @GoldenKnights - #StanleyCup Champions!



It has been an amazing ride this season and the past 6 years. Proud of #VegasBorn and how they represent Las #Vegas on and off the ice.



The #GoldenKnights did it! Let's celebrate #LasVegas! #UKnightTheRealm #GoKnightsGo pic.twitter.com/DkWt4gojOA — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 14, 2023

Go Knights Go!



The @GoldenKnights are Vegas born, Vegas bred, and now Stanley Cup Champions. Congratulations on an incredible season. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 14, 2023

GO @GOLDENKNIGHTS GO!!!

The Stanley Cup is coming home to Las Vegas!!



This is a tremendous accomplishment, and they have made all of us so proud! — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) June 14, 2023

Congratulations @GoldenKnights! All of Nevada is celebrating this incredible victory tonight. Our Vegas Golden Knights are bringing the #StanleyCup home. #GoKnightsGo! https://t.co/ZTXPKle65W — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) June 14, 2023

#GoKnightsGo Proud of you bringing the Stanley Cup to Las Vegas for the 1st time, but not the last! https://t.co/vrgyvBh2QF — Steven Horsford (@StevenHorsford) June 14, 2023

We did it! What a treat to watch this team make us proud all season long.



This victory belongs to #OnlyInDistrictOne! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/9lzxfwRQfF — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) June 14, 2023

Congratulations to our @GoldenKnights on winning the 2023 Stanley Cup! #GoKnightsGo pic.twitter.com/fI6f42YM4C — Councilwoman Victoria Seaman (@VictoriaDseaman) June 14, 2023

We will be throwing a @GoldenKnights party until further notice.🥳 CONGRATS CHAMPS!🏆 pic.twitter.com/R7WbvF1Zgi — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) June 14, 2023

From being #VegasBorn to the 2023 champions! We couldn't be more proud of you @GoldenKnights! Congrats on such an epic season! #uKnightTheRealm https://t.co/Q8L86adOul — MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) June 14, 2023

Congratulations to our @GoldenKnights champions! Time to celebrate and paint the city in gold! 💛#UKnightTheRealm #VegasBorn https://t.co/sxIIchuCDC — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) June 14, 2023