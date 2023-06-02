Dallas mayor honors Stars-VGK bet, sending cowboy hat to Las Vegas mayor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson is following up on his bet with Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman after the Dallas Stars lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final.

Because Dallas lost, Johnson is sending Goodman a custom Stetson from Wild Bill's Western Store. If Vegas had lost, Johnson would have gotten a light bulb from the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

As for Goodman's new hat, Wild Bill officials said they added a special bejeweled hat band since they thought she would like "a little bling" and as a reminder of the bet, Johnson added his initials under the brim.

A genuine Stetson with not one but TWO custom surprises is coming your way, @mayoroflasvegas! pic.twitter.com/PvFD7Rc5Q2 — Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) June 1, 2023

Mayor Goodman said she can't wait to try it on.