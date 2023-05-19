Watch Now
Mayor of Dallas challenges Mayor Goodman to second "friendly wager" ahead of Western Conference Finals

Mayor Carolyn Goodman
Posted at 10:18 AM, May 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "You know you should never bet against Las Vegas," Mayor Goodman told the Mayor of Dallas in a tweet on Friday morning.

At 5:30 p.m., the Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals along the road to the Stanley Cup.

Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a "friendly wager" to Goodman on Friday morning, offering "a genuine Stetson from Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas" if the Knights win.

Following her previous wager against the Edmonton Mayor, Goodman eagerly went "all in" on the bet, offering one of the "original lights from the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign."

The puck will drop at 5:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 19.

