Mayor of Dallas challenges Mayor Goodman to second "friendly wager" ahead of Western Conference Finals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "You know you should never bet against Las Vegas," Mayor Goodman told the Mayor of Dallas in a tweet on Friday morning.

At 5:30 p.m., the Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals along the road to the Stanley Cup.

Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a "friendly wager" to Goodman on Friday morning, offering "a genuine Stetson from Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas" if the Knights win.

What do you say, @mayoroflasvegas, to a friendly wager on the @NHL @StanleyCup Playoffs Western Conference Final? If the @GoldenKnights win, a genuine Stetson is yours from Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas. State YOUR wager, and let’s go all in! #TexasHockey @DallasStars — Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 18, 2023

Following her previous wager against the Edmonton Mayor, Goodman eagerly went "all in" on the bet, offering one of the "original lights from the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign."

You know you should never bet against Las Vegas @Johnson4Dallas but I do love a cowboy hat, so I am all in! In the unlikely scenario where @DallasStars beat @GoldenKnights a piece of history is yours - 1 of the original lights from the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign. #VegasBorn https://t.co/oF8kzgcPpj — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 19, 2023

The puck will drop at 5:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 19.