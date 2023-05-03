Edmonton mayor honors VGK-Oilers bet with Las Vegas mayor

UPDATE

Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi has kept his end of the bargain after the Oilers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights. He originally had a bet with Carolyn Goodman where the losing team's mayor has to buy and wear the other team's jersey at a council meeting.

Sohi said that despite the Oilers losing, he is proud of them. Goodman replied saying their "team was very tough and we know we will see the Edmonton Oilers again." She said in the meantime, the City of Edmonton is welcome to join the valley is cheering on the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup.

Despite the results of this weekend’s game, I am proud of our @EdmontonOilers and the amazing season they had. They serve as a reminder of why Edmonton is one of the best cities, with one of the best hockey teams. 🙌🏽



That said, to honour my bet with the @mayoroflasvegas, I had… pic.twitter.com/95ABwMyGnN — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) May 16, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY

The stakes just got a little bit higher for the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Wednesday night, the squad is riding into battle against the Edmonton Oilers in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now, the cities' mayors are getting in on the action with a "friendly wager".

According to both Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman and Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi, the losing team's mayor must buy the winning team's jersey and wear it to a council meeting.

Looking forward to a great series between @GoldenKnights & @EdmontonOilers.



Let’s make a friendly bet, @AmarjeetSohiYEG @YEGMayorOffice. Losing mayor wears winning team's sweater at a council meeting & posts to social media.



You’ll look great in gold, Mayor! @CityOfLasVegas… pic.twitter.com/jmzTtayG1b — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 3, 2023

While Sohi tweeted that Edmonton is coming for Vegas, Goodman said that she looks forward to seeing him model the Golden Knights' gold and black.