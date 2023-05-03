Vegas Golden Knights prepare for Round 2, Game 1 against Edmonton Oilers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights continue their quest for the Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights continue their return to full strength as defenseman Brayden McNabb is set to make his return to the ice.

McNabb said, "Feel good, excited! Been a lot of time off in between rounds. Today kinda felt like a game day honestly but, you know, it'll be fun to get back out there."

The Knights look to face Edmonton that features two of the world's best offensive players in Conner McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

"We gotta be aware of who is out there. Obviously those 2 guys are maybe 1-2 in the league," explained McNabb. "Structurally, we're gonna have to be solid. Take away time and space. They're probably gonna get chances but we gotta make it hard on them."

Despite heading into this series as an underdog, Jack Eichel believes the Knights have more than what it takes to win the series.

Eichel said, "It's a 7 game series, right? So there's a lot that goes into it. More than anything you just gotta play your game. You gotta do what makes you successful as a player, as a team. Once we found out game, you know, started doing the things that make our teams good. Just wanna start like that tomorrow."