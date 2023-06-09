The Vegas Golden Knights backed with support from Aces, Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recently, we've seen the Las Vegas Aces and the Raiders give a big assist to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The two major league teams are helping "UKnight The Realm!"

A hockey assist from southern Nevada pro teams, from attending games to cranking the siren inside The Fortress.

Both teams are pumped for VGK.

"I think it has been incredible to be able to support them and witness it," said Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels. "They got two to go and coach Cassidy will be the first one to say that, but I think our guys have really taken to it."

Wide receiver Davante Adams got a first-hand look at the atmosphere inside The Fortress during Game 2.

"It's crazy," Adams said. "This is electric. This is what sports is all about right here."

He is not the only one who has been impressed by the Knights.

Trevon Moehrig-Woodard feels the same way, "It's definitely dope. I went to the first game and the energy was crazy. They are doing their thing, so excited to keep watching them."

The Aces are also excited about the golden opportunity for the Knights.

"We're going to be behind them 100 percent. This is one of the times I really pay attention to hockey," said Aces center, A'ja Wilson. "It's just so competitive, and when you talk about dogs, the Golden Knights are dogs."

Wilson also has a request in place if the Knights can bring the cup home.

"I'm excited for it and the city is lit," she said. "So hopefully can we be invited to the parade."