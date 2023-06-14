Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade planned for Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Only six years after the team was founded, the Vegas Golden Knights have finally brought home the Stanley Cup.

In a 9-3 blowout during Game 5, the Vegas Golden Knights came out on top of the Florida Panthers and won the best-of-seven series 4 to 1. Best of all, the VGK were able to hoist the cup in the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 19,058.

Jonathan Marchessault was also named the winner of the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy.

According to both VGK players and coaches, the key to the teams' success on Tuesday night was "keeping their emotions in check and just playing their game."

A parade honoring the Golden Knights' long-sought victory has been scheduled for Saturday.