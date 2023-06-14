Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade planned for Saturday

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) embraces Chandler Stephenson (20) after Stephenson scored against the Dallas Stars during overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 16:19:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Only six years after the team was founded, the Vegas Golden Knights have finally brought home the Stanley Cup.

In a 9-3 blowout during Game 5, the Vegas Golden Knights came out on top of the Florida Panthers and won the best-of-seven series 4 to 1. Best of all, the VGK were able to hoist the cup in the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 19,058.

Jonathan Marchessault was also named the winner of the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy.

According to both VGK players and coaches, the key to the teams' success on Tuesday night was "keeping their emotions in check and just playing their game."

A parade honoring the Golden Knights' long-sought victory has been scheduled for Saturday.

