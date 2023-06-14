Watch Now
VGK star Jack Eichel working Raising Cane's drive-thru on Thursday

Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 14, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel is getting ready to sling some chicken.

Raising Cane's said VGK's leading scorer will be working the drive-through at their location at 10050 West Sahara Avenue on Thursday.

The fun starts at 3 p.m. and the event is scheduled to run through 4 p.m.

