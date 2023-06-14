VGK star Jack Eichel working Raising Cane's drive-thru on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel is getting ready to sling some chicken.
Raising Cane's said VGK's leading scorer will be working the drive-through at their location at 10050 West Sahara Avenue on Thursday.
The fun starts at 3 p.m. and the event is scheduled to run through 4 p.m.
Calling all Vegas Caniacs + hockey fans! We’re so excited that Champion @jackeichel is working our Drive Thru tomorrow! Make sure to swing by at 3:00pm PST to see him serving up some Box Combos!— Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 14, 2023
10050 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 pic.twitter.com/vcX2LqEpVk