GALLERY: Thousands gather to celebrate VGK's Stanley Cup win outside T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights now reign victorious after a Tuesday showdown brought the team their very first Stanley Cup win.

Across the Las Vegas Valley, fans rallied for the Knights to take the 2023 Cup.

Just outside the rink where the Knights won it all, thousands gathered at Toshiba Plaza to watch the game and eventually celebrate the win.

Several Channel 13 reporters, producers, and photographers were at the plaza to catch all the action. Here are the photos from the thunderous crowd.

