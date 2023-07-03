New talent on display at Vegas Golden Knights' 2023 Development Camp at City National Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The future of the Vegas Golden Knights was on full display at City National Arena this weekend.

Several VGK prospects, including this year’s draft picks, participated in the Knights’ 2023 development camp.

VGK’s 2023 sixth-round draft pick, Tuomas Uronen, says he’s beyond excited to show what he is capable of.

“It’s dream come true, and it’s a huge honor to be in this nice organization,” Uronen said.

It’s not just first-timers who are lacing up the skates. Several Henderson Silver Knights players were also on the ice looking to impress, in hopes of being called up next season.

VGK prospects Joe Fleming and Daniil Chayka have been a part of this camp before.

This time, they say they hope they can be leaders for the new players.

“Just have fun with it,” Chayka said. “It’s a great opportunity for everyone to show themselves here. A bunch of free agents and guys here so, just have fun.”

“Try to play your best,” Fleming said. “Don’t let the pressure get under your skin. Just play your best hockey and act like it’s just a normal game.”

The development camp runs through Thursday. All on-ice sessions are open to the public.

