Vegas Golden Knights have 5 picks in 2023 NHL Draft: Who will they select?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just hours away from the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Vegas Golden Knights will have five picks overall this year. However, only one will be revealed during Round 1 on Wednesday night. Rounds 2-7 will be on Thursday, which is when the gold and black will make the rest of their selections. You can see the full list below:



Round 1, Pick 32

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 3, Pick 96

Round 6, Pick 192

Round 7, Pick 224

ESPN will cover Round 1 of the draft, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, the NHL Network will cover Rounds 2-7 with coverage set to start at 8 a.m.

As for the Golden Knights, they're already making big moves this off-season. On Wednesday, the team announced they were trading original Misfit and fan favorite Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team also announced they were signing Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract extension.

Other free agents the team is still discussing include Adin Hill, Phil Kessel, Jonathan Quick, Teddy Blueger, and Brett Howden.