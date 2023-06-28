Vegas Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh Penguins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Golden Misfit is joining another team.

On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced they had traded Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a third round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

The team said the pick originally belonged to Vegas and was sent to Pittsburgh in March in exchange for Teddy Blueger.

An original Misfit. A leader on the ice and in our community. A Stanley Cup Champion.



Thanks for the memories, Reilly. Vegas will always love you 🍏💛#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/JKoaPmNTDK — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 28, 2023

The Penguins have acquired forward Reilly Smith from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick.



Smith is signed through the 2024.25 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $5 million at the NHL level. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights originally picked up Smith back in 2017 as part of a trade with the Florida Panthers.

"I signed a contract with the Florida Panthers the previous summer with the intention that I'd be there for the next five years," Smith said in 2017. "It's definitely, probably not how either side saw it playing out but that's hockey. That's the business of it."

In July 2022, Smith signed a three-year contract with the Golden Knights that was estimated to be worth $15,000,000.

On June 5, 2023, Smith said he had hoped to stay in Vegas.

"It turned out great and I wouldn't have changed it for anything in the world," Smith said. "Hopefully, I can play the rest of my career here in Las Vegas. That would be a great goal for me."

Smith appeared in 399 games with Vegas during the regulation season and played in all of the franchise's 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games. During the 2022-2023 regular season, he recorded 26 goals, 30 assists, 56 points, and was plus-11 through 78 games. His 26 goals were third on the team and 56 points were fourth most on the team. During the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Smith picked up 14 points including three points in the Final versus Florida. He is also the franchise leader in playoff assists with 48 and is second on the team all-time in playoff points with 66.

Smith is scheduled to lead the Golden Knights against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Battle For Vegas charity softball game on July 22nd. Tickets are on sale now for $45. The event will also host a free Fan Fest event on July 21st and July 22nd. The game will be at Las Vegas Ballpark with Fan Fest at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

As for facing Vegas, the Golden Knights will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road on Nov. 19. The teams will face off against each other at T-Mobile Arena here in Vegas on Jan. 20.