Vegas Golden Knights sign Ivan Barbashev to five-year contract extension

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Barbie" is set to keep on partying with the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Wednesday, the team announced they had signed Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract extension. Team officials said the contract is valued at $5 million a year.

Come on Barbie let’s go party… for five more years! 🥳



We have signed Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract extension! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/clv8sLjHOa — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 28, 2023

Vegas picked up Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 26 at the 2023 trade deadline.

He played in 23 games with VGK during the regular season recording 16 points. During the 2023 Stanley Cup run, Barbshev finished fifth in scoring for Vegas and tied for eighth in the National Hockey League with 18 points in 22 games. The only player to post a better rating was teammate Jonathan Marchessault.

Barbashev also had 64 hits in playoffs, which was second on the Golden Knights and sixth in the NHL.

While with the St. Louis Blues, Barbashev appeared in 410 career NHL games. He also won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 after they beat head coach Bruce Cassidy's former team, the Boston Bruins, in seven games.