Ivan Barbashev to make debut with Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are getting ready to welcome a new face to the ice tonight.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Ivan Barbashev will make his VGK debut tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Golden Knights traded forward Zach Dean to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Barbashev on Sunday.

This is Barbashev's seventh season in the NHL and he has spent his entire career with the Blues.

Last year, he scored a career-high 60 points and also won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Barbashev will bring versatility to the lineup and is very adept in puck battles and getting shots from the slot.

He said VGK thinks he'll be able to move around the lineup to compliment whatever line he plays on.

Tonight, Cassidy said Barbashev will make his debut as left wing with center Jack Eichel and right wing Jonathan Marchessault.

The puck drops tonight at 6 p.m.