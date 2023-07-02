Vegas Golden Knights kick off development camp at City National Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The next generation of Vegas Golden Knights are hitting the ice at City National Arena in Summerlin. The team's Development Camp kicked off on Saturday and it's a chance for fans to check out who could be coming up next.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for fans to get out and see these young prospects after they've been drafted in Nashville, this last draft class from this last week, or the kids that have been in other draft classes," said Wil Nichol, the Golden Knights' Director of Player Development. "We also have some of the top free agents in college hockey here this week."

And while it's exciting for fans, Nichol said it's also an opportunity for players to show the front office what they've got.

"The kids are obviously really excited. For some of them, it's their first opportunity to be in front of Kelly McCrimmon, George McPhee, Coach Cassidy, and his staff. There's definitely excitement in the air," Nichol said. "For the kids who have been here before, it's our opportunity to see what gains they have made from last year to this year."

According to the Golden Knights, all on-ice sessions are open to the public except for the scrimmage on Thursday, which is only for season ticket members.

You can see the full list of events open to the public below and the full roster of which players will be at development camp here.

