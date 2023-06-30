Vegas Golden Knights re-sign Adin Hill for two years at $4.9M

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are keeping goaltender Adin Hill, who helped secure their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the team had signed Hill to a two-year contract extension at $4.9 million per year.

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final was the first career playoff appearance for Hill, 27. He played in each of the team's final 16 postseason games, averaging a league-leading .932 save percentage and recording two shutouts.

The Knights originally acquired Hill from San Jose on Aug. 29, 2022 in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

He quickly became a fan favorite after starting goaltender Laurent Brossoit was injured in the Golden Knights' playoff series vs. the Edmonton Oilers.

FREE AGENCY WATCH: Golden Knights management looking ahead to free agency, NHL draft