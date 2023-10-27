Meet the team responsible for the Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship banner ceremony, iconic slot machine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over 15 days ago, the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, raised the championship banner in front of thousands of fans.

I spoke to an executive on the team responsible for the Stanley Cup championship banner ceremony.

FULL CEREMONY: The Vegas Golden Knights raise championship banner

During their home opener that kicked off the season, the team and fans will remember a moment forever.

"What was going through your head when you pulled that lever and suddenly saw the Stanely Cup champions banner come up?" I asked Vegas Golden Knights' Captain Mark Stone.

"I guess proud of the team, proud to be a part of it," Stone said. "An awesome moment with your teammates."

Stone carried the Stanley Cup, set it down and pulled the lever of a larger-than-life slot machine. Coming out from the top, the first-ever championship banner.

AP Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) stands by the Stanley Cup during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Andrew Abrams, vice president and executive producer of entertainment production for VGK, is one of the many who made this slot machine a reality.

"How significant was this moment for you, your team, and Las Vegas?" I asked Abrams.

"It was everything for our team and Las Vegas," he said. "We are Stanley Cup champions. No one could ever take that away from us. We were happy to participate in the team and Las Vegas celebration."

THOUGHTS: Opinions vary on the Vegas Golden Knights Championship banner ceremony. Fans waiting to see what's next.

Abrams says the night of the Golden Knight's championship parade, the idea of having a banner out of a slot machine was pitched to owner Bill Foley.

CUP IN SIX: Vegas Golden Knights look to make owner Bill Foley's prediction come true

"A banner has to raise out of the box. We had full control over what that box looked like," he said. "We could have gone medieval or go Vegas. We chose Vegas, and a slot machine is where we landed."

Each of the symbols on the slot machine represents everything VGK. From the Stanley Cup, the iconic triple 7 and the VGK's feeder team, the Henderson Silver Knights.

"What was going through your mind as that banner was raised and everything was beautifully executed?"

"Mixed emotions," Abrams said. "Stress at first and then relief after because that is a situation where you only have one time to make it work."

A production that marked a historic time Las Vegas will never forget.

"First Stanley Cup in team history to do it in six years," he said. "The fans appreciate everything that has gone into putting together a championship team, and they are just as proud as we are. "