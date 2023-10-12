Watch Now
Opinions vary on the Vegas Golden Knights Championship banner ceremony. Fans waiting to see what's next.

AP
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights watch as a Stanley Cup championship banner is raised during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 5:02 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 20:02:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Vegas with the slot machine is the best thing ever!" said one Vegas Golden Knights fan on X.

It was a moment at Opening Knight for both Vegas Golden Knights players and fans as their Stanley Cup Championship banner unveiled from a slot machine.

It was a Vegas way to celebrate a win.

FULL CEREMONY: The Vegas Golden Knights raise championship banner

The energy from the crowd carried as the puck dropped early 8 p.m. through Jack Eichel's score in the third period. The Vegas Golden Knights performed as fans predicted.

"It's the start of warmups... WARMUPS," said our sports reporter Johnny Resendiz on X. "This place is already loud."

The preseason was not clean for the Vegas Golden Knights, but the team delivered a show for their home opener at T-Mobile Arena.

"Missed all the preseason games due to surgery," said Dianne West on X. "Not missing our home opener and the raising of our Stanley Cup banner!"

Before puck drop, Toshiba Plaza held many festivities for fans. Some were able to get gear signed by the team at the gold carpet.

One thing is for sure, nothing made the fans and crowd more emotional than seeing the banner roll out after Captain Mark Stone got a Stanley Cup "jackpot" during the ceremony.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) stands by the Stanley Cup during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

"No, no. I'm not misty-eyed at all. Six years to the day it all began," said one fan on X. "A city forever changed."

It was a truly emotional night for most day-one fans. We remember former player Deryk Engelland made a heartfelt speech on October 10, 2017, for the victims of the 1 October mass shooting.

"Both emotional, for very different reasons," commented one fan on our Facebook post.

The Vegas Golden Knights play again on Thursday without Brett Howden, as he's on a two-game suspension for hitting Seattle's Brandon Tanev.

WHERE TO WATCH: Vegas 34 launches as the official broadcast partner of the Vegas Golden Knights

Opinions vary, but it's safe to say fans are excited to see how the Vegas Golden Knights play next.

