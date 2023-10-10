Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights taking on Seattle Kraken on Opening Knight

Fans celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights winning the 2023 Stanley Cup at T-Mobile arena on June 13.
Posted at 3:23 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 18:23:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are wrapping up their Stanley Cup Championship celebrations as they get ready to defend their title.

Before the game on Tuesday night, VGK is rolling out the Gold Carpet at 3:30 p.m. Fans will get the chance to welcome playeres, coaches, broadcasters, members of the VGK Cast, and see the Stanley Cup before the game. Gold pompoms will also be handed out to fans along with other activations.

Fans inside T-Mobile Arena will also receive special Battle Towels to start the season.

The Stanley Cup Championship banner will also go up inside The Fortress in a special ceremony before the game. However, once it goes up, players and coaches said it's time to get down to business as they face the Seattle Kraken.

The Scripps Sports and Vegas Golden Knights pre-game special is scheduled to start 6 p.m. You can watch it on Channel 13, Vegas 34, and KnightTime+.

