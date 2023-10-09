LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday was a special night for the Vegas Golden Knights. Players, coaches, and hockey operations staff received their Stanley Cup Championship rings in a private ceremony at the Wynn.

"I think we really started to realize early on, before we'd ever drafted a player in expansion, that there was a chance that this franchise could be really, really special," general manager Kelly McCrimmon told the group. "I think that is has been. We're so proud of you guys for delivering a championship. We're proud of the people that have done the leg work in the amateur and pro scouting staffs, the hard decisions we've made as a management team. It all really feels worth it when it ends with a championship like it did for us."

When each player's name was called, they stood up and had their rings brought to them by Elvis impersonators.

What do you say when an Elvis impersonator delivers your Stanley Cup ring?



Thank you. Thank you very much.

It was an overwhelming moment for several of the players with William Karlsson calling the rings "so sick" and Jack Eichel trying to figure out how to get it out of the box.

“How do you get it to stop spinning?” 😂



"How do you get it to stop spinning?" 😂

First time for everything, Jack 😃

The rings were created by Jason of Beverly Hills, which has collaborated with other teams on championship rings including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, Chelsea FC, and the World Series Of Poker.

ONROPE studios, Jason of Beverly Hills

The Golden Knights' ring has several special features. Each ring has about 12 carats of white and yellow diamonds. It also has a detachable top that can be worn as a pendant and when it's removed, it shows the inside of T-Mobile Arena. The center ice logo has been recreated to look exactly like it did on the ice for the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Jason of Beverly Hills

Another inside band of the ring reads "Cup in Six", referencing Bill Foley's fateful prediction. The 16 stars on the front of the ring represent the team's 16 playoff wins while the 67 white diamonds on the primary logo's helmet represent the total number of wins in the regular season and playoffs.

Jason of Beverly Hills

The 32 diamonds on the inner part of the ring represent the NHL's 32 teams. Six stones surround a diamond Stanley Cup, representing the team's six seasons and are set in a star shape that matches the team's "Vegas Strong" banner that honors the victims of 1 October.

Jason of Beverly Hills

"Knowing the track record of Jason of Beverly Hills, I was confident that they could create a ring as distinctive as our city and as spectacular as the season this team put together," Foley said. "It's clear they exceeded expectations and created a design I am sure our players, staff, and fans will cherish."

Starting on Monday, VGK fans will be able to buy retail items inspired by the ring's design here.

Preseason is officially in the books and the Golden Knights will open the regular season at home tomorrow. They will also raise their 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before the game. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m. as Vegas faces the Seattle Kraken.