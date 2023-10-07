Opening Knight: Vegas Golden Knights will roll out the Gold Carpet (and more!) to raise the Stanley Cup banner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are rolling out the Gold Carpet for their fans as they prepare to raise the Stanley Cup Championship banner inside the Fortress.

A number of activities for fans are planned for Opening Knight vs. the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m., but hours of experiences are planned for those looking for another chance to celebrate the Golden Knights' first championship title.

The Gold Carpet will be rolled out at 3:30 p.m. for fans to welcome players, coaches, broadcasters, VGK Cast and the Stanley Cup before the game. Gold pompoms will be handed out to fans to usher in a new season in the Knights' Golden Age, team officials stated.

Free Golden Knights ink from Revolt Tattoos will be available at Toshiba Plaza from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans can also look for photo opportunities inside and outside T-Mobile Arena with both life-size and larger-than-life images of the Stanley Cup.

Opening Knight battle towels will line the seats inside T-Mobile Arena when the doors open at 6 p.m., and Golden Knights officials encouraged fans to arrive early to watch a ceremony recognizing the team's Stanley Cup victory before the puck drops.

It will be a "one-of-a-kind season opening show culminating with the raising of the championship banner," VGK officials said.

As fans exit the arena, they'll also receive replicas of the Stanley Cup banner, starting at the beginning of the third period.

Golden Knights officials add that a number of additional tickets were released for sale on Friday and can be purchased through AXS.

If you don't have a ticket, you can still stick around and watch the ceremony and season opening game from the Allegiant Stage screen, officials stated.

Fans in the plaza can witness the unveiling of a replica Stanley Cup Championship banner on the building overlooking the plaza.

Tuesday night will also be the first opportunity for fans to purchase game-used Stanley Cup Final items from VGK Authentics. This "one-of-a-kind" merchandise will be sole at The Arsenal, at City National Arena, and online at VegasTeamStore.com.

A special hour-long season preview show live from the arena will air on Channel 13 and KnightTime+ beginning at 6 p.m., featuring Golden Knights broadcasters and special guests.

The game will air exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+.