Vegas Golden Knights shine Opening Knight raising championship banner, defeating Kraken

Watch the full ceremony where the Vegas Golden Knights raised their 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner.
Posted at 11:18 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 02:18:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights Captain Mark Stone unveiled the team's Stanley Cup Championship banner in a way that sums up the electric energy of Las Vegas.

Stone pulled the lever of a larger-than-life slot machine, earning him a Stanley Cup "jackpot." Coming out from the top of the machine was the team's 2023 Stanley Cup Champions banner.

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights watch as a Stanley Cup championship banner is raised during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

It was an unforgettable moment for both fans and players. A video played moments before on a jumbotron looking back at the team's year, getting a "Cup in six," a prediction owner Bill Foley made back in 2017.

"Well, I've said playoffs in three and Stanley Cup in six. [Head coach] Gerard walked me back a little bit. That may be a little aggressive," Foley said during former head coach Gerard Gallant's introductory press conference back in 2017. "You know I have my goals."

The first game in franchise history was exactly six years ago, on Oct. 10, 2017. That night, then-VGK player Deryk Engelland gave a moving speech in the aftermath of the 1 October tragedy.

The electricity continued on the ice as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 Tuesday night. Fans supported the team hours before the game started, waiting for the Knights to walk the gold carpet at Toshiba Plaza.

Fans held high expectations for the team. We spoke to a few at the Plaza, and all expected nothing less than a victory.

Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault spoke at Tuesday's morning skate," We got to turn the page. It's a new season."

The team backed Marchessault in their performance against the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson scored the first goal in the first period, and Marchessault followed with an unassisted goal.

Barbashev carried the energy of the Fortress in his goal in the second period, making the score 3-0 until the Kraken responded.

Jack Eichel finished the third period in Kraken's empty net. The final score — 4 to 1.

Carrier has an upper-body injury and did not return for the rest of the game.

