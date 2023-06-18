Jonathan Marchessault to appear for meet and greet in Henderson

(KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault will meet and greet fans in Henderson on Monday.

The Stanley Cup MVP is scheduled to appear at Dick's Sporting Goods in Henderson from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

"Swing through for a meet & greet and celebrate the Championship," he shared in an Instagram post Sunday morning.

Marchessault was awarded the NHL's Conn Smythe trophy on Tuesday when the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers to secure their first Stanley Cup title.

The French-Canadian forward put up 13 goals and 12 assists for the Knights in the 2022-23 playoffs. He was the first undrafted player to win the Conn Smythe since Wayne Gretzky in 1988, according to the NHL.

Golden Knights Captain Mark Stone hosted a meet and greet at the Dick's Henderson location on Sunday after a night of celebrating the team's championship win with a parade and rally on the Las Vegas Strip.

A day earlier, hundreds of fans lined up at Raising Cane's to see VGK star center Jack Eichel.