PHOTOS: Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with parade and rally

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley came out to party and celebrate with the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in honor of their historic Stanley Cup win. That included a parade and rally that lasted several hours as Toshiba Plaza reached capacity. Here's a look at how the night unfolded.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) holds the Stanley Cup before a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, right, sprays Reilly Smith as he celebrates with the Stanley Cup during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault celebrates with fans during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson celebrates with the Stanley Cup during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates with the Stanley Cup during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague celebrates with the Stanley Cup during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates with the Stanley Cup during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates with the Stanley Cup during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb celebrates with fans during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates with fans during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights fans celebrate during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Teammates spray Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone as he holds the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, and center William Karlsson celebrate during a rally after a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson celebrates during a rally after a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar takes a selfie with teammates during a rally after a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Fans fill the plaza in front of the T-Mobile Arena during a rally after a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher, Associated Press Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault celebrates during a rally after a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.