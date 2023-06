LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights team captain Mark Stone said he's ready to meet the fans.

According to an Instagram story posted on Saturday morning, Stone said he'll be making an appearance at Dick's Sporting Goods in Henderson on Sunday morning.

That's located at 1308 West Sunset Road, which is at the Galleria At Sunset mall.

Stone said the event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.