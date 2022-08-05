FULL COVERAGE: Police say Las Vegas man shot three victims, killing one, in hotel room at the Mirage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Aug. 4 at approximately 8:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro responded to reports of a shooting in a hotel room on the eighth floor of the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

Arriving officers went up to the shooting scene and located three victims. Two female victims were transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds and the third, a man believed to be in his 40s to 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to statements from one of the victims, the family was 'play-fighting' while eating in a hotel room at the Mirage Hotel and Casino. The victim said the suspect suddenly produced a handgun and began firing at everyone in the room before fleeing the scene.

LVMPD officers arrested and identified Billy Hemsley, 54, in connection with the shooting at the hotel on Friday morning.

During the incident, multiple social media users claimed a large police presence appeared at the Mirage, locked the casino down and wouldn't let anyone leave.

