Mirage shooter charged with murder, attempted murder in Justice Court and held without bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of the fatal shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage Hotel appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court and was ordered to be held without bail on Saturday morning.

54-year-old Billy Hemsley was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting Thursday night.

He is scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Hemsley is accused of fatally shooting his cousin, 49-year-old Aucturius Dwyane Milner, inside The Mirage. Court records also show he attempted to kill Milner in 2003, but Milner survived the attack.

Hemsley would later plead guilty to a charge of aiming a firearm at a human being and spend less than a year in jail.

LVMPD says Milner and Hemsley were “play fighting” when Hemsley pulled out a gun and fired toward Milner. Hemsley later told officers he shot his cousin after Milner started choking him.

Police said they found Milner on the floor of the hotel room, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Two women, Milner’s daughter and her girlfriend, were wounded and taken to a hospital by police.

