Mirage murder suspect served time for stabbing Las Vegas woman in 2012, records say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of shooting four people, and killing one, inside the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has been arrested for attempted murder twice before, according to criminal records.

LVMPD officers arrested and identified Billy Hemsley, 54, in connection with the shooting at the hotel on Friday morning.

According to criminal records, Billy Hemsley was charged with attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon for the first time in 1996, which was negotiated down to a misdemeanor. The same happened in 2003, and Hemsley negotiated an attempted murder charge down to aiming and discharging a weapon near a person, which is a misdemeanor.

Hemsley was then charged a second time, almost 10 years later, with attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon in 2012. Records say he stabbed a woman several times in an apartment after getting into an argument. Hemsley reportedly threatened the woman and left without calling for help after stabbing her.

Records show Hemsley later pleaded guilty to a charge of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 60 months in prison with credit for time served.

Hemsley will be due in court on Saturday for murder and attempted murder charges.