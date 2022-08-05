REPORT: Suspect in Mirage hotel murder was 'play-fighting with cousin' before shooting him

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Aug. 4 at approximately 8:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro received a 911 call from the Mirage Hotel and Casino. Security reported a shooting on the 8th floor of the south wing.

RELATED: Suspect involved in shooting inside Mirage hotel room arrested by LVMPD

Arriving officers immediately located a black male, later identified as Acturius Milner, lying on the floor of a hotel room and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Clark County Fire Department pronounced Milner deceased at 8:55 p.m.

In the hallway, officers located two additional victims suffering from gunshot wounds and transported them to UMC Trauma.

One of the victims conducted an interview with police while at UMC and identified Milner as her father. The victim had checked into a room at the Mirage earlier in the day with Milner and her father’s cousin Billy Hemsley. After returning from a day of gambling, one of the victims recalled watching her father and Hemsley play-fight.

Arrest reports say the play-fighting turned deadly when Hemsley produced a handgun and fired several times at Milner. Hemsley then reportedly turned the handgun on the two victims and fired at them several times as well. One victim was able to run from the room, but Hemsley followed her out and down the hallway but missed her and kept walking away.

LVMPD officers arrested and identified Billy Hemsley, 54, in connection with the shooting at the hotel on Friday morning.

RELATED: Mirage murder suspect served time for stabbing Las Vegas woman in 2012