Family mourn the loss of Mirage shooting victim and call for justice for accused gunman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The people who knew Acturius Milner, the man killed in Thursday's shooting inside of a Mirage hotel room, said they called him Dwayne.

His death sent shockwaves to different parts of the Las Vegas valley where he's known and loved.

Milner's ex-wife Carmen Campbell said she knew him as a joker and free spirit.

"It's a loss," Campbell said. "I know he's up there in a better place with his mom now."

Campbell said she was helping her mom move when her daughter called with the news Milner had been killed.

"It was bad," she said. "My kids were in the car, and my grandkids, so it was bad because they knew him and grew up around him and his daughter."

Police said Milner's cousin, Bill Hemsley, killed Milner in their hotel room when "play fighting" escalated to the point of gunfire.

Campbell said the two had prior violent history.

"Are we surprised? No," she said. "We thought it would have been done a long time ago."

Police said after shooting and killing Milner, Hemsley shot Milner's daughter and his daughter's girlfriend.

LVMPD

The night of violence left Campbell at a loss.

"Dwayne was a knucklehead sometimes, but my older kids, they grew up with him and his children," she said.

Campbell and her family have turned their attention and anger toward Hemsley.

"[I hope] that he never gets out, sees the daylight again. He doesn't deserve it. He should have never had a gun," she said.

Hemsley was arrested for murder and attempted murder and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday at 9 a.m.