'Front row view' Beer Park at Paris preparing for F1 Grand Prix four months away

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Only 4 months away from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

From the work on the paddock building to repaving the Las Vegas Strip, businesses are getting ready for thousands of fans.

People from all over the world are flocking to Las Vegas for the grand prix. The repaving on and off the Strip will soon become a race track.

Businesses along the route have been braving the change, but they know soon the event will bring a lot of people to town.

Beer Park at Paris will turn into Club Paris for Formula 1 in November. Customers can purchase tickets to Club Paris which includes a three-day access to Beer Park, Alexxa and Chateau Rooftop on the property.

General manager, JP Panis says ticket holders will have a front row view of the race.

"Essentially, we will have this from south to north looking at the race up and down the Strip, plus it will be on our 75+ TVs," Panis said. "It is going to be one of those 'only Las Vegas' moments."

On the F1 website, there are several viewing zones listed, Strip properties are getting in on the race offering tickets to viewing areas.

Las Vegas Souvenirs is also just yards away from the paddock building under construction that will serve as home base for the race. The owner told KTNV they are gearing up and hope to have merchandise for the event soon.

Like many other properties, Beer Park at Paris is still selling tickets to their F1 package.