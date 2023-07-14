Updated timeline revealed for Formula 1 repaving along the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix officials shared an updated repaving plan on Friday ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

An updated timeline for the ongoing repaving project along the race circuit around the Las Vegas Strip is as follows:



Repaving the north side of Harmon Avenue from Sunday, July 16 to Friday, July 21.

Repaving the east side of Koval Lane is scheduled for Sunday, July 16 through Friday, July 28.

Repaving Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28.

Repaving the west side of Koval Lane from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 1.

Formula 1 Updated maps provided by Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix officials show the scheduled repaving on and around the Las Vegas Strip ahead of the race in November.

Drivers in the area can expect rolling lane closures as a result of those projects over the next month-and-a-half. Formula 1 officials outlined the anticipated closures as follows:

From 9 p.m. Sunday, July 16 to 9 a.m. Friday, July 21:

Rolling lane closures westbound on the north side of Harmon Avenue, between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard.

From 9 p.m. Sunday, July 16 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 21:

Rolling lane closures northbound on the east side of Koval Lane, between Rochelle Avenue and Flamingo Road.

From 9 p.m. Sunday, July 23 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 28:

Rolling lane closures northbound on the east side of Koval Lane, between Flamingo Road and Westchester Drive.

From 9 p.m. Monday, July 24 to 9 a.m. Friday, July 28:

Eastbound and westbound closures at the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. There will be no through traffic westbound on Sands Avenue or eastbound on Spring Mountain Road. Northbound and southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will continue through the intersection.

From 9 a.m. Monday, August 28 to 9 a.m. Friday, September 1:

Rolling lane closures southbound on the west side of Koval Lane, between Westchester Drive and Flamingo Road.

The ongoing repaving project has taken a toll on visitors to the Las Vegas Strip and those who work there, snarling traffic and adding time to locals' commutes. One man told Channel 13 the road work had tripled his regular 30-minute commute.

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for Nov. 16 to Nov. 18.

Earlier this month, F1 officials announced dates for the 2024 Grand Prix, scheduled for Nov. 21 to Nov. 23.