Four teens accused of beating Rancho High classmate indicted by grand jury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four teenagers accused of beating their Rancho High School classmate to death have been indicted by a grand jury.

Damien Hernandez, Dontral Beaver, Gianni Robinson, and Treavion Randolph had a preliminary hearing in a Clark County County courtroom on Thursday morning. They are also facing charges related to the death of Jonathan Lewis Jr., who was attacked and killed by ten of his classmates in November.

An arrest report said the fight started over an allegedly stolen pair of headphones. Surveillance footage from the school showed a large group entering an alleyway, followed by two additional students, including Lewis Jr. The report said Lewis Jr. yelled at the group while approaching and immediately punched the closest person to him. That's where several people swarmed him and punched and kicked him until he fell to the ground. Once he was on the ground, footage shows several people continue kicking and stomping on him.

In December, three of the attorneys for the defendants argued their clients were acting in self-defense during the fight. Prosecutors are arguing any threat Lewis Jr. posed to the teens was "clearly neutralized" when Lewis Jr. was on the ground in the fetal position.

The grand jury indictment is expected to be returned on Friday. Another pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Monday. Beaver, Robinson, and Randolph will continue being held at the Clark County Detention Center while Hernandez has posted bond.