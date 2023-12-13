Amount of video evidence delays hearings for Rancho HS teens accused of beating, killing classmate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two of the Rancho High School teens accused of beating and killing their classmate Jonathan Lewis last month were back in court Tuesday Morning.

The teens are facing several felony charges, including second-degree murder.

The attorneys for Damien Hernandez and Gianni Robinson each filed motions to release the teens from custody. Hernandez is represented by Karen Ann Connolly, and Robinson is represented by Robert Draskovich.

In a brief hearing, Justice Court Judge Nadia Wood delayed hearings for both teens, arguing defense attorneys need to review additional video provided by the state.

“I’m going to pass this to Thursday so I have a chance to review the videos and witness statements,” Wood said.

After court Tuesday, Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani told Channel 13 that the amount of videos in the case is substantial. Just about a week ago in juvenile court, the same matter came up during a certification hearing for four of the nine suspects.

Those teens, ages 13 through 15, appeared virtually before family court Judge Amy Mastin. The hearing was to evaluate their possible move from juvenile to adult court. But Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Clarke asked the judge to delay all four cases because of the number of videos.

“We are still collecting discovery in this case,” said Clarke in court last Wednesday.

Judge Mastin delayed the adult certification hearing until January. Some family members of the suspects were emotional and offered condolences to Lewis’ family.

“I want to say condolences to the family,” said the brother of two of the teen suspects in juvenile court. “We don’t wish anything on anybody. It’s hard on everybody.”

KTNV Brother of two of teen suspects in juvenile court who are accused of beating and killing a classmate speaks to our Senior Reporter Jaewon Jung.

Four of the teens being tried as adults will be back in justice court Thursday morning. Four of the teens currently in juvenile court will be back for certification on January 3.

Police arrested a ninth person currently in the juvenile system, but details of their court hearing are currently unavailable. As of Tuesday, Metro Police are still looking for a tenth suspect in the case.