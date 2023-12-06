Hearing continued for remaining four teens arrested in deadly Rancho High School beating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The four remaining teens accused in the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student made their initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

State prosecutors asked the presiding judge for the case against the teens to be continued until Jan. 3, 2024, to allow for more time to review evidence. Judge Amy Mastin granted the state's request.

The teens present in court on Wednesday were part of the nine teens taken into custody by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in the fatal beating of Rancho High School student Jonathan White Jr. All four appeared in court via BlueJeans, a video conferencing software, and each teen was represented by court-appointed attorneys.

Also present via BlueJeans were the mother and aunt of White Jr.

Family members of the suspects were present in the courtroom during Wednesday's hearing. At one point, the mother and uncle of one of the teens ran out of the courtroom, crying.

One of the suspect's brothers told Channel 13, "I want to send my condolences to the family of Jonathan Lewis."