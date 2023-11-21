Watch Now
Ninth suspect arrested in beating death of teen; four other suspects returned to juvenile custody

Teens appear in court after Rancho student death
Posted at 9:37 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 13:32:49-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The four teens accused of murdering a Rancho High School student appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

State prosecutors and defense attorneys for the teens agreed to return the suspects to juvenile custody, though their case will proceed in the adult system. All four of the teens are facing murder charges in the death of Jonathan Lewis Jr. and are being held without bail.

The Clark County District Attorney's office also revealed that another suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal beating, leaving only one suspect still outstanding.

Eight teens were taken into custody in connection to Lewis' death earlier this month — and this new arrest makes nine. A hearing will be held later this month to determine if the five remaining teens in custody will also be tried as adults.

Dontral Beaver was represented by Gabriel Grasso, while Damien Hernandez and Gianna Robinson were represented by court-appointed attorneys Karen Connolly and Robert Drascovitch, respectively. Special public defender Daniel Martinez is representing Treavion Randolph.

The fight took place in an alleyway near Owens Avenue and Bruce Street after school let out on Nov. 1. Lewis was found in the alley, unconscious and bleeding from the head, LVMPD Lt. Johansson said.

On Nov. 7, police were notified that the teen was taken off life support and his organs would be donated. An autopsy would determine that Lewis died as a result of blunt force trauma, and his death would be ruled a homicide.

Channel 13 spoke with a family member of Gianni Robinson, one of the teens who appeared in court, following the hearing on Tuesday. Our Jaewon Jung will have more at 11 a.m.

