Three teens facing murder charges following deadly beating at Rancho High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three of eight teens accused of beating another student to death near Rancho High School earlier this month made their initial appearance in court on Friday morning.

Dontral Beaver, Damien Hernandez, and Gianna Robinson appeared for the first time in Clark County Justice Court — as adults. A fourth suspect, Treavion Randolph, will appear in court later today.

The remaining four students arrested in this case are under 16 and have not yet been publicly identified. The court process ahead of them will be slightly different than their counterparts who are 16 or older, legal experts explained to Channel 13.

Under Nevada law, juveniles 16 and older who are charged with murder are automatically charged as adults. For those under 16, a juvenile court judge decides whether to send their case to adult court or keep it in the juvenile justice system.

A hearing to decide whether the remaining four teens will be charged as adults is set for next month.

Lewis was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in an alleyway just off the campus of Rancho High School on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Police say he was involved in a fight with about a dozen other students over a pair of stolen headphones and a vape pen.

