Vigil held for Las Vegas teen beaten to death by classmates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of people gathered outside of Rancho High School on Tuesday for a vigil in memory of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis. The teen was allegedly killed after being beaten by his classmates after school.

“It’s just absolutely unimaginable that you could ever have so little honor and such cowardly behavior that you would beat somebody to death,” said Lewis’ father, Jonathan Lewis Sr.

Lewis claims his son was trying to protect his best friend from a fight outside of the school that appeared to be over a pair of stolen wireless headphones.

“He was just trying to do the right thing. For $40 we’re beating each other to death? That just makes no sense and it’s absolutely insane,” Lewis said.

Metro police say 17-year-old Lewis was the victim of the brutal attack on November 1st that was captured on video. Several people could be seen kicking, stomping, and punching Lewis until he became unconscious.

Lewis was hospitalized with severe head trauma and other injuries after the attack but died a week later.

“I just hope that people remember that this moment in time is an opportunity for us to recognize what happens when we don’t instill our children with empathy, compassion, love and a sense of community,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he believes the tragedy could have been prevented. Instead, all he’s left with are memories and thoughts about the life his son could have lived.

“He was just so full of love and just wanted to live the best life that he could,” Lewis said.

Lewis is in the process of planning a memorial service for his son.

Las Vegas Metro police have arrested nine of the students involved in the beating.