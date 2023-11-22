Father of a teen beating death suspect speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four of the teens accused of beating and killing their Rancho High School classmate Jonathan Lewis were back in a Clark County court Tuesday morning.

The teens appeared to show no emotion before Judge Nadia Wood. Family members of the suspects packed the courtroom with many of them wearing masks.

Treavion Randolph was represented by special public defender Daniel Martinez. The other three teens were represented by court-appointed attorneys.

Gianni Robinson was represented by Robert Draskovitch. Damien Hernandez represented by Karen Connolly and Dontral Beaver represented by Gabriel Grasso, whose son was in court Tuesday on behalf of him.

The teens did not enter a plea but were ordered to be moved from Clark County Detention Center to the juvenile detention center based on an agreement made between all the defense counsel and the state.

“We agreed it would be appropriate for them to be held in the juvenile facility without bail. There is still a no bail setting,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson after the court proceedings.

Wolfson also revealed to reporters a ninth suspect was arrested a few days ago in connection to the crime, leaving one outstanding suspect.

“He’s 17 years old,” said Draskovitch, who is representing Robinson. “He’s very confused. His family is concerned about what’s going on. I've been told that the videos that have been released are incomplete. And I'll be going through all the videos with my investigator to see what really happened.”

Channel 13 also spoke with the father of Gianni Robinson, Johnny, after court. He told Channel 13 how he felt about Tuesday’s proceedings.

“At least they’re putting him back in juvie and not holding him down here with all the real criminals,” said Johnny.

He was also asked about what he had to say to the family of Lewis.

“Sorry that happened but you take a knife to a fight, that’s what happens,” said Johnny.

Channel 13 also obtained an arrest report revealing new details about what police said led up to the death of Lewis.

According to the arrest report, when officers arrived on scene they found drops of blood located on some board by a fence.

The report also reveals a detective provided officers with a video of the fight which had been posted on Instagram.

Police said the video shows 10 people in the fight “punch, kick and stomp” someone on the ground and then the group turns their aggression on someone trying to “break up the fight.”

Clark County school administrators were able to identify several of the suspects, leading to the arrests.

According to the report, a detective believes the fight possibly involved several gang members associated with Young Rich Team, Murder Block, and 2100 Block.

Police said multiple people recorded video of the crime.

The teens are back in court on December 14 for a status check on discovery.