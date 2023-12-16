911 Calls: Beaten Rancho High student dragged from alley to school campus after fight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Disturbing 911 calls reveal the moments after a Rancho High School student was brutally beaten in a back alleyway near the school campus.

Metro Police said that student was 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, who was attacked and killed by ten of his classmates.

"Someone got knocked out," said the first caller. "They got in a fight."

The caller said they were on the school campus when they found Lewis' unconscious body.

"They dragged him over from the apartments over to the school," the caller said.

The caller revealed Lewis had serious injuries to both his body and head.

"There's bleeding on his head," the caller said. 'He has bumps on his head and there's scratches on his elbows."

Currently, nine teenagers, ages 13 through 17, have been arrested and are facing felony murder charges in connection to Lewis' death.

According to an arrest report, detectives believed the fight may be gang-related. However, defense attorneys for some of the suspects disputed that claim in court on Thursday.

"There is no evidence whatsoever that this was in any way gang-affiliated," said attorney Robert Draskovich, who is representing 17-year-old Gianni Robinson.

Defense attorneys argued their clients acted out of self-defense because Lewis instigated the fight. However, Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani argued the teenagers were not protecting themselves.

"He is down and they kicked him, punched him and stomped him, obviously, to death," Giordani said.

Now, a makeshift memorial sits at the spot where the fight took place. More than a month later, classmates of Lewis were seen continuing to drop off notes and other goods to honor Lewis.

