Four 'No Kings' protests planned across Las Vegas Valley on Saturday

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Four "No Kings" demonstrations are planned across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, part of a nationwide movement protesting President Donald Trump's administration.

Local organizers tell Channel 13 they want as many people as possible to come out and make their voices heard, while doing it peacefully and safely.

Beth Osborne is with Indivisible Las Vegas, one of the organizations in charge of planning Saturday's protest Downtown.

"This movement isn't about politicians or pundits, or anything like that," Osborne said. "It's about everyday Americans who are standing up together, shoulder to shoulder, and saying 'this isn't working.'"

Channel 13 was there back in mid-June when a first round of "No Kings" protests drew crowds of people to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.



"Some are concerned about healthcare, about immigration, our rights — voting rights, women's rights," Osborne said. "I think all together, what we're saying is that we're pro-democracy."

Locations

Osborne and Indivisible Las Vegas organized their rally outside of the Federal Courthouse Downtown at Las Vegas Boulevard and Bridger Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with guest speakers and a march around Downtown planned.

The first demonstration to get underway around town will be in North Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park from 9 to 11 a.m.

Next will be in Henderson at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Coronado Center Drive, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Finally, an evening rally is planned on the Las Vegas Strip outside of New York-New York from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

With the potential for thousands of people to take the streets across the valley, safety is top of mind.

"We had to submit a safety plan, and have had hours and hours of training ahead of time," Osborne told Channel 13.

The ACLU of Nevada says they'll have volunteers at Saturday's demonstrations, and are re-activating their protest hotline for people to report First Amendment violations, which can be done by calling (702) 659-7535 or by submitting a form on their website.

Las Vegas Metro Police will be on hand as well — Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez says extra officers will be called in for the busy weekend ahead.

"We're here to provide public safety," Hernandez said. "While we're here to protect everyone's First Amendment rights, it's so long as the gatherings are peaceful. When there's crimes being committed, then that's when officers will be taking action."

Hernandez directed the public to the "protest safety" tab on Metro's website, where they have a flier posted listing protest rules, per Nevada state law.

Indivisible Las Vegas has that flier on their website too, along with other safety tips and resources for protesters.

"We want everyone to have a good time, and we want everyone to leave safely," Beth Osborne said.

Organizers and local officials encourage anyone attending a protest to be aware of what's legal and what's not.

Channel 13 has talked with legal experts so you can know your rights ahead of time, which can be found by visiting KTNV.com/ProtestRights.

