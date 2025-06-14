Thousands gather to protest in Las Vegas as part of nationwide "No Kings" rally

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds in Las Vegas gather in a nationwide "No Kings" rally against the Trump administration and authoritarianism on Saturday.

Protesters gathered on the Las Vegas Strip at New York, New York, this morning in a peaceful protest, walking on the Strip to counter the Army's military parade in D.C., which coincides with President Trump's birthday and Flag Day.

An important message for today. pic.twitter.com/9FpOqGjFkJ — Shelley Berkley (@mayoroflasvegas) June 14, 2025

In an X post on Saturday, Mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley, supported citizens' right to protest peacefully, but warned against any unlawful activity.

On Instagram, the City of Las Vegas detailed the ways on how people can protest safely.

Another "No Kings" rally will be taking place in downtown Las Vegas at the Federal Courthouse from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., organized by Indivisible Las Vegas.