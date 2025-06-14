Watch Now
Thousands gather to protest in Las Vegas as part of nationwide "No Kings" rally

A demonstrator holds a sign during a "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds in Las Vegas gather in a nationwide "No Kings" rally against the Trump administration and authoritarianism on Saturday.

Protesters gathered on the Las Vegas Strip at New York, New York, this morning in a peaceful protest, walking on the Strip to counter the Army's military parade in D.C., which coincides with President Trump's birthday and Flag Day.

In an X post on Saturday, Mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley, supported citizens' right to protest peacefully, but warned against any unlawful activity.

On Instagram, the City of Las Vegas detailed the ways on how people can protest safely.

Another "No Kings" rally will be taking place in downtown Las Vegas at the Federal Courthouse from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., organized by Indivisible Las Vegas.

