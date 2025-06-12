Police: 94 arrests, 4 officers injured in downtown Las Vegas protest they declared 'unlawful assembly'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least 94 people were arrested, seven citations were issued and four police officers were injured when a protest in downtown Las Vegas turned into an "unlawful demonstration" on Wednesday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"The protest was declared an unlawful assembly after protestors failed to obey lawful orders," police stated in a news release on Thursday. "Violent actions included protestors throwing water bottles and rocks at LVMPD officers. Several roadways were also blocked by protestors."

Police estimate the crowd gathered downtown included approximately 800 people when they gave the order to disperse, which they say they did in both English and Spanish.

The protest that began outside the ICE field office on Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark Avenue was organized in solidarity with those protesting ICE raids and detentions in the Los Angeles area.

WATCH: Locals tell Channel 13 what moved them to join the rally in downtown Las Vegas

Anti-ICE protests in downtown Las Vegas deemed 'unlawful,' according to Metro Police

Around 9 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers in riot gear lined nearby streets, warning they would use tear gas if protesters didn't disperse, causing chaos among the crowd.

"Citizens who refused to comply were arrested for various criminal and traffic infractions," Las Vegas police stated.

Police also noted that several buildings in downtown were found to be spray painted "and other property was vandalized" in the aftermath of the demonstration.

"LVMPD understands the rights of our citizens to exercise their First Amendment rights but will not tolerate acts of violence and vandalism resulting from these protests," an LVMPD spokesperson wrote. "As a reminder to the public, we ask that those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights do so peacefully and lawfully."