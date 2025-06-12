Watch Now
Anti-ICE protests in downtown Las Vegas turn into 'unlawful assembly,' according to Metro Police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has ordered protesters to leave downtown Las Vegas due to "unlawful assembly" at Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark Avenue.

According to Metro, protesters have been "engaging in illegal activity." A dispersal order has been issued.

In a post on X, the City of Las Vegas said the protest near the federal courthouse downtown is impacting traffic.

Failure to leave could lead to arrest or citation.

Channel 13 was at the scene when Metro announced that they would disperse tear gas if protesters refused to disperse.

This is a developing story.

