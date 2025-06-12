Anti-ICE protests in downtown Las Vegas turn into 'unlawful assembly,' according to Metro Police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has ordered protesters to leave downtown Las Vegas due to "unlawful assembly" at Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark Avenue.

We have declared an unlawful assembly at Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark due to protestors engaging in illegal activity. A dispersal order has been issued. Failure to leave can result in arrest or citation. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 12, 2025

According to Metro, protesters have been "engaging in illegal activity." A dispersal order has been issued.

Please be aware that a large protest near the federal courthouse downtown is impacting traffic in the surrounding blocks. — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) June 12, 2025

In a post on X, the City of Las Vegas said the protest near the federal courthouse downtown is impacting traffic.

Failure to leave could lead to arrest or citation.

Channel 13 was at the scene when Metro announced that they would disperse tear gas if protesters refused to disperse.

This is a developing story.