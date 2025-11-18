Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix plants trees for every overtake this year, pushes sustainability initiatives

LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Formula 1 may only roll into Las Vegas once a year, but organizers say they're putting sustainability in the fast lane to make a lasting difference in the community.

On Saturday, every time there's an overtake on the track, a tree will be planted in the valley.

"We're trying to create access to green spaces, address urban heat island effect, air pollution. There's a number of benefits to plant trees and so what we're doing is that for every overtake, we will be planting a tree with IMPACT NV and the best part is our partners at Southern Nevada Water Authority have agreed to do a one for one match," Jeremy Walters, Las Vegas Grand Prix's Community Engagement Director, said.

WATCH | Geneva Zoltek speaks with Jeremy Walters about F1's sustainability efforts

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix plants trees for every overtake this year

"An overtake is essentially a car changing position on track, resulting in a position change. So let's say you're going from P4 to P3, that counts as an overtake," he explained.

Last year, that happened 113 times. With the new Trees for Overtakes program, F1 estimates 220 new trees will be planted from this year's race.

KTNV

"For a lot of people, motor sport and sustainability are not two words that are used synonymously. But that's not the case with Formula 1."

Walters, a longtime local, says he grew up riding dirt bikes in the desert which sparked a personal connection to conservation.

"I grew up riding dirt bikes out in the Jean area, in these natural, beautiful landscapes and if you see someone has dumped trash or not taken care of the environment, for me there was that inherent connection there," Walters said.

Now, he's working to fast track a green future for one of the most popular races in the world.

KTNV

"Sustainability, for us, it's not just a buzzword, it's not something that we're doing to check a box," Walters said.

The work has led to a focus on water conservation, an important issue for Southern Nevada.

This year, organizers are piloting an onsite water reclamation unit — which is projected to treat up to 50,000 gallons of greywater a day.

KTNV

"It's taking that water, recycling it right on site, and then we're able to use it for things like dust abatement," Walters said.

That's in addition to F1 developing a first-of-its-kind unit, an Atmospheric Water Generator, that recycles water vapor from MGM's cooling system. Channel 13 got a behind-the-scenes look at the machine last year.

"From inception it's created over 420,000 gallons of water that's returned right back into the system for us, water conservation is a big part of what we do and how we operate, trying to drive things forward," Walters said.

KTNV

Formula One is a massive global phenomenon, and that comes with a big environmental footprint. But it doesn't stop at trees and water. The organization is aiming to become net zero by 2030, neutralizing all greenhouse gas emissions of this motor sport in just five years.

"Things like sustainable aviation fuel in transporting all the cars and equipment around the world, but you're seeing that going into next year with new requirements for sustainable fuels actually fueling the vehicles. But again, more specifically to Las Vegas, we understand that we have an inherent responsibility to take care of the community in which we live and operate in," Walters said.

KTNV

As the teams gear up for race week, organizers say sustainability is already in motion to create a lasting positive impact beyond the checkered flag.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.