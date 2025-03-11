Follow along with updates as CCSD board trustees interview superintendent finalists

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Board trustees for the Clark County School District are holding a special meeting on Tuesday as the long-awaited search for a new superintendent comes to a close.
Three finalists — Dr. Jesse Welsh, Ben Shuldiner and Jhone Ebert — will be interviewed by board members and meet with administrators and union leaders to discuss their vision for the district's future.
On Monday, candidates held a public forum for community members at Rancho High School to answer questions on a variety of topics that matter to students, staff and parents. Those include:
- Student Achievement & Academic Performance
- Teacher Retention & Support
- School Safety & Mental Health
- Budget & Funding Challenges
- Community & Parent Engagement
- Government & Union Cooperation
On Thursday, a decision will be made on who will be the next superintendent.
Channel 13 reporters are following along Tuesday night as the event unfolds, bringing you updates on what district leaders and candidates say about your child's future education.
🔴 Live Updates:
[5:00]
- Opening Remarks: Board President Irene Bustamante Adams welcomes attendees and outlines the meeting agenda.
Tonight, the @ClarkCountySch Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to interview the final three candidates for CCSD superintendent. @KTNV will provide live updates throughout the night as the district moves closer to selecting its next leader! #CCSD pic.twitter.com/eDm6YVkHFz— Alyssa Bethencourt (@a_bethencourttv) March 12, 2025
[5:11]
- Motion Made: Trustee Lorena Biassotti (District E) made a motion to make the special meeting open to the public on claims it would make the process more transparent. No other trustee seconded the motion.
Lorena Biassotti (District E) made a motion to make this special meeting open to the public, claiming it would make the process more transparent — no other trustee seconded the motion… @KTNV pic.twitter.com/QQ7Kfk3kZG— Alyssa Bethencourt (@a_bethencourttv) March 12, 2025
[5:21]
- Closed Session for Background Checks?: Board trustees discuss having a closed session in part of the meeting to go over background checks. Some argue its not necessary due to HYA's research into the candidates.
Tonight CCSD Board of Trustees are set to do final interviews with the final 3 superintendent candidates. Meeting started 5PM w/ discussion about having a closed session part of the meeting to look at background checks. Some argue it’s not needed as the firm that helped with the… pic.twitter.com/fPyH2NqQUp— Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) March 12, 2025
Candidate Profiles
CEO of Nevada State High School
Before returning to Nevada, Dr. Jesse Welsh previously served as the superintendent of the Paradise Valley Unified School District in Phoenix, but before that, he held multiple roles within CCSD dating back to the 90's — such as a principal, assistant principal, teacher and associate superintendent of curriculum and professional development.
Lansing School District Superintentdent
Ben Shuldiner is the only candidate without prior ties to CCSD, but his experience has taken him all over the country and even to the UK. He's currently the superintendent of Lansing School District in Michgan. During his initial CCSD board interviews, Shuldiner said the superintendent position would be a fresh start and mentioned his experience working in New York schools, the state with the largest school district in the nation.
Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction
Jhone Ebert is the current State Superintendent of Public Instruction and built most of her career through several high-level leadership positions in CCSD, also dating back to the 90's. Before working with the Nevada Department of Education, Ehbert was the Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy in the New York State Education Department.