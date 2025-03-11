Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Follow along with updates as CCSD board trustees interview superintendent finalists

Channel 13 is bringing you updates on how candidates address critical issues affecting students, staff and the future of education in our community.
Posted
and last updated
Thumbnails - 2025-03-11T152823.630.png
KTNV
Thumbnails - 2025-03-11T152823.630.png

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Board trustees for the Clark County School District are holding a special meeting on Tuesday as the long-awaited search for a new superintendent comes to a close.

Three finalists — Dr. Jesse Welsh, Ben Shuldiner and Jhone Ebert — will be interviewed by board members and meet with administrators and union leaders to discuss their vision for the district's future.

On Monday, candidates held a public forum for community members at Rancho High School to answer questions on a variety of topics that matter to students, staff and parents. Those include:

  • Student Achievement & Academic Performance
  • Teacher Retention & Support
  • School Safety & Mental Health
  • Budget & Funding Challenges
  • Community & Parent Engagement
  • Government & Union Cooperation

On Thursday, a decision will be made on who will be the next superintendent.

Watch How CCSD superintendent candidates answered your questions

How CCSD superintendent candidates answered your questions

WATCH the livestream of Tuesday's board interviews for the candidates at 5 p.m.


Channel 13 reporters are following along Tuesday night as the event unfolds, bringing you updates on what district leaders and candidates say about your child's future education.

🔴 Live Updates:

[5:00]

Live @ 5: Day 2 of the CCSD Superintendent Search (Part 1)

  • Opening Remarks: Board President Irene Bustamante Adams welcomes attendees and outlines the meeting agenda.

[5:11]

  • Motion Made: Trustee Lorena Biassotti (District E) made a motion to make the special meeting open to the public on claims it would make the process more transparent. No other trustee seconded the motion.

[5:21]

  • Closed Session for Background Checks?: Board trustees discuss having a closed session in part of the meeting to go over background checks. Some argue its not necessary due to HYA's research into the candidates.

Do you have a question about education in Southern Nevada? Reach out directly to our team at Justin.Hinton@ktnv.com or Joe.Moeller@ktnv.com!

Candidate Profiles

CEO of Nevada State High School

Before returning to Nevada, Dr. Jesse Welsh previously served as the superintendent of the Paradise Valley Unified School District in Phoenix, but before that, he held multiple roles within CCSD dating back to the 90's — such as a principal, assistant principal, teacher and associate superintendent of curriculum and professional development.

Lansing School District Superintentdent

Ben Shuldiner is the only candidate without prior ties to CCSD, but his experience has taken him all over the country and even to the UK. He's currently the superintendent of Lansing School District in Michgan. During his initial CCSD board interviews, Shuldiner said the superintendent position would be a fresh start and mentioned his experience working in New York schools, the state with the largest school district in the nation.

Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction

Jhone Ebert is the current State Superintendent of Public Instruction and built most of her career through several high-level leadership positions in CCSD, also dating back to the 90's. Before working with the Nevada Department of Education, Ehbert was the Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy in the New York State Education Department.

Related Articles
Watch CCSD superintendent candidates meet the public at community forum How CCSD superintendent candidates answered your questions CCSD trustees narrow down candidates vying for superintendent position Concerns raised over superintendent candidates for Clark County School District CCSD asks Black community to weigh in on superintendent search What can CCSD learn from Washoe County's superintendent search? CCSD Board of Trustees approves Dr. Jesus Jara's resignation

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo