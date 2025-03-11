Follow along with updates as CCSD board trustees interview superintendent finalists

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Board trustees for the Clark County School District are holding a special meeting on Tuesday as the long-awaited search for a new superintendent comes to a close.

Three finalists — Dr. Jesse Welsh, Ben Shuldiner and Jhone Ebert — will be interviewed by board members and meet with administrators and union leaders to discuss their vision for the district's future.

On Monday, candidates held a public forum for community members at Rancho High School to answer questions on a variety of topics that matter to students, staff and parents. Those include:



Student Achievement & Academic Performance

Teacher Retention & Support

School Safety & Mental Health

Budget & Funding Challenges

Community & Parent Engagement

Government & Union Cooperation

On Thursday, a decision will be made on who will be the next superintendent.

How CCSD superintendent candidates answered your questions

WATCH the livestream of Tuesday's board interviews for the candidates at 5 p.m.



Channel 13 reporters are following along Tuesday night as the event unfolds, bringing you updates on what district leaders and candidates say about your child's future education.

🔴 Live Updates:

[5:00]

Live @ 5: Day 2 of the CCSD Superintendent Search (Part 1)

Opening Remarks: Board President Irene Bustamante Adams welcomes attendees and outlines the meeting agenda.

Tonight, the @ClarkCountySch Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to interview the final three candidates for CCSD superintendent. @KTNV will provide live updates throughout the night as the district moves closer to selecting its next leader! #CCSD pic.twitter.com/eDm6YVkHFz — Alyssa Bethencourt (@a_bethencourttv) March 12, 2025

[5:11]

Motion Made: Trustee Lorena Biassotti (District E) made a motion to make the special meeting open to the public on claims it would make the process more transparent. No other trustee seconded the motion.

Lorena Biassotti (District E) made a motion to make this special meeting open to the public, claiming it would make the process more transparent — no other trustee seconded the motion… @KTNV pic.twitter.com/QQ7Kfk3kZG — Alyssa Bethencourt (@a_bethencourttv) March 12, 2025

[5:21]

Closed Session for Background Checks?: Board trustees discuss having a closed session in part of the meeting to go over background checks. Some argue its not necessary due to HYA's research into the candidates.

Tonight CCSD Board of Trustees are set to do final interviews with the final 3 superintendent candidates. Meeting started 5PM w/ discussion about having a closed session part of the meeting to look at background checks. Some argue it’s not needed as the firm that helped with the… pic.twitter.com/fPyH2NqQUp — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) March 12, 2025

