Concerns raised over superintendent candidates for Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is one step closer to a new superintendent.

The names of the six candidates were made public this week and some applicants are already causing a stir.

"The trustees have a daunting task to make sure we have the right leader for CCSD," said Marie Neisess, president of the Clark County Education Association.

Click here to learn more about the six candidates:

Jhone Ebert: Nevada State Superintendent

According to Jhone Ebert's resume, she is currently the State Superintendent of Public Instruction for the State of Nevada.

She's been there since 2019.

Ebert helped provide accountability amid CCSD's financial woes last year.

Pedro Martinez: CEO of Chicago Public Schools

Martinez was recently fired from Chicago Public Schools without cause but will remain there until June.

Before that, he was the superintendent of the San Antonio School Independent District.

Martinez was also a superintendent in Washoe County Public Schools, but according to the Las Vegas Sun, he was fired from that position as well.

However, according to the Las Vegas Sun, he returned to work after his firing was found to be illegal.

Channel 13 reached out to Martinez for comment, but we are still waiting for a response.

Jason Glass: former Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education

Glass currently serves as associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.

His resume states Glass helped double dual enrollment with regional high schools, launched a university AI support project, and launched a university executive education program.

He also served as a Kentucky Education Commissioner. Local reports there said he was criticized by Republicans for defending guidance encouraging districts to honor trans students' pronouns and names.

Joshua Starr: former Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland

Joshua Starr is the managing partner for the Center for Models Schools.

He was the superintendent of the Montgomery County Public Schools from 2011- 2015.

Local reports said Starr made many fumbles during his tenure, including having poor communication and being unapproachable.

John Anzalone: Superintendent of Camas School District in Camas, Washington

Anzalone is also a former CCSD principal at Sierra Vista High School, Eldorado High School, and Global Community High School.

Candidate Anzalone currently serves as the superintendent of the Camas School District.

Anzalone was the assistant superintendent and provided leadership to 17 building principals in CCSD.

Ben Shuldiner: Superintendent of the Lansing School District in Lansing, Michigan

Shuldiner is the superintendent of the Lansing School District.

It's a district of about 10,000 students.

Local report says he helped improve graduation and test scores during his tenure.