Concerns raised over superintendent candidates for Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is one step closer to a new superintendent.
The names of the six candidates were made public this week and some applicants are already causing a stir.
"The trustees have a daunting task to make sure we have the right leader for CCSD," said Marie Neisess, president of the Clark County Education Association.
Click here to learn more about the six candidates:
Jhone Ebert: Nevada State Superintendent
According to Jhone Ebert's resume, she is currently the State Superintendent of Public Instruction for the State of Nevada.
She's been there since 2019.
Ebert helped provide accountability amid CCSD's financial woes last year.
Pedro Martinez: CEO of Chicago Public Schools
Martinez was recently fired from Chicago Public Schools without cause but will remain there until June.
Before that, he was the superintendent of the San Antonio School Independent District.
Martinez was also a superintendent in Washoe County Public Schools, but according to the Las Vegas Sun, he was fired from that position as well.
However, according to the Las Vegas Sun, he returned to work after his firing was found to be illegal.
Channel 13 reached out to Martinez for comment, but we are still waiting for a response.
Jason Glass: former Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education
Glass currently serves as associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.
His resume states Glass helped double dual enrollment with regional high schools, launched a university AI support project, and launched a university executive education program.
He also served as a Kentucky Education Commissioner. Local reports there said he was criticized by Republicans for defending guidance encouraging districts to honor trans students' pronouns and names.
Joshua Starr: former Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland
Joshua Starr is the managing partner for the Center for Models Schools.
He was the superintendent of the Montgomery County Public Schools from 2011- 2015.
Local reports said Starr made many fumbles during his tenure, including having poor communication and being unapproachable.
John Anzalone: Superintendent of Camas School District in Camas, Washington
Anzalone is also a former CCSD principal at Sierra Vista High School, Eldorado High School, and Global Community High School.
Candidate Anzalone currently serves as the superintendent of the Camas School District.
Anzalone was the assistant superintendent and provided leadership to 17 building principals in CCSD.
Ben Shuldiner: Superintendent of the Lansing School District in Lansing, Michigan
Shuldiner is the superintendent of the Lansing School District.
It's a district of about 10,000 students.
Local report says he helped improve graduation and test scores during his tenure.
Channel 13 spoke with a parent who said she wants the new candidate to be transparent and fair and help improve CCSD's education.
"We just need help and support in schools from an educational standpoint to a personnel standpoint," said Knyqu Hayes, CCSD parent and educator.
While she said interim superintendent Brenda Larsen Mitchell has been doing a good job since Dr. Jesus Jara's departure, she said a new leader is needed soon.
Previous report: CCSD Board of Trustees approves Dr. Jesus Jara's resignation
"It should be someone from Vegas that knows what's going on-- or someone from Nevada, know what is going on here, know the issues here, knows that there are a bunch of kids that are struggling to even get on grade level," Hayes said. "Let's start there. Let's try to get more teachers where they are happy, where they want to come to work."
Hayes said some of the candidates the search firm presented are concerning.
"They [Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates] need to be looked at themselves because if you are trying to bring somebody here that has been fired from two different school districts in two different states, that's crazy," Hayes said.
The Clark County Education Association shared the following statement regarding the candidates:
"Clark County Education Association is closely observing the Clark County School District Board of Trustees' interview and hiring process for the next superintendent to lead the fifth-largest school district in the nation.
"Both students and education professionals deserve a courageous and thoughtful leader who can confront the many challenges the school district faces, including working with the 18,000+ educators to move
forward on enacting and implementing best education standards for Nevadans.
"The school district yesterday announced the candidates who will be participating in the interview process. Many do not meet the standard of leadership Clark County School District needs. However, it appears that there is a small number who will qualify for interviews who will have met the threshold Trustees have set.
"The Trustees' decision to elect the right candidate is of heightened importance given the many policy discussions around education this legislative session, upcoming contract negotiations, and in repairing the trust between the school district and the union.
'The consequences of selecting an unqualified candidate or the inability to select a candidate are too high and too much is at stake," said Marie Neisess, President of the Clark County Education Association. 'This historic decision comes at an opportune time for the next leader to fulfill promises, utilize financial stewardship appropriately with education investments, and improve student achievement outcomes.'"