Who will be CCSD's new superintendent?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've been waiting for an update on the superintendent seat for The Clark County School District, we have news for you.

The board is one step closer after an announcement on Wednesday with the six candidates for the superintendent position:



. Jhone Ebert . Pedro Martinez . Jason Glass . Joshua Starr . Jon Anzalone . Ben Shuldiner

Jhone Ebert: Nevada State Superintendent

Pedro Martinez: CEO, Chicago Public Schools

Jason Glass: Former Commissioner, Kentucky Dept. of Education

Joshua Starr: Former Superintendent, Montgomery County Public Schools, MD

Jon Anzalone: Superintendent, Camas School District, WA: Also former CCSD principal at Sierra Vista High school, Eldorado High school and Global Community High school.

Ben Shuldiner: Superintendent, Lansing School District, MI

You can read more about their past experiences here:

Next steps

First round of interviews

On Feb. 24 and 25, the Edward A. Greer Education Center Board Room will be filled with the candidates for a first-round interview.

Each candidate will prepare a presentation for the board highlighting how they match the leadership profile.

Each candidate will have 45 to 60 minutes for the presentation and the questions from the board.

Training for the finalists

Each finalist will have one on one training with Dr. Alsbury virtually. This process will ensure that the finalists understand CCSD Board's model and is willing to commit to it.

Second round of interviews

These interviews will be in a similar format to the first ones. They will take place at the Edward A. Greer Education Center on March 10 at 5 p.m.

Day in the district possibilities

March 10 and 11 will consist of sessions and events at selected schools. This gives the board an opportunity to use a feedback form.

Take a look at the last board meeting on Feb 5:

CCSD meeting

Who will be the CCSD superintendent?

On March 13, there will be a regular board meeting where the selection will be made. Afterward, contract negotiations will be made with the selected candidate.