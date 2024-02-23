CCSD Board of Trustees approves Dr. Jesus Jara's resignation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. The board voted to approve the matter, 5-2, on Thursday night.

Dr. Jesus Jara has been the superintendent of the Clark County School District since 2018.

Channel 13 has covered the ups and downs. In 2021, the Board of Trustees decided to fire the superintendent.

"They had one agenda and it was to get rid of Superintendent Jara," CCSD Trustee Katie Williams previously told Channel 13.

It was only a month later they decided to keep him in his position.

Then, in October of 2022, the board extended his contract through June of 2026. His new salary was $395,000 a year.

Then, in 2023, the heated teacher salary negotiations between the district and teachers union gained a lot of attention. Many teachers were upset with Jara, even confronting him with demonstrations at events.

Some teachers decided to protest at his home as well.

"Since he has made it personal, I am going to make it personal too," a teacher told Channel 13 at the time.

The negotiations took over half a year, delaying salary increases for teachers. After an agreement was reached, at the end of January 2024, he submitted a resignation letter.

Parents like Natalie Wainwright are curious to see what is next if Jara is out.

"Tonight is going to be an interesting thing to listen to," Wainwright said. "It is hard to be too hard on Jara. I can't put myself in his shoes. It is a big job but I can tell you I have not been too impressed. As a parent, I am looking [forward] to a change."

"What are you hoping happens if someone else comes in to that seat," I asked her.

"To be specific, I want them to work," Wainwright said. "I want the new superintendent to work with the board."

Parent Brian Almero also weighed in.

"CCSD, I know we are still ranked one of the lowest in the nation."

He said there haven't been improvements since Jara took the position. Almero said he wants to see the district, as a whole, improve soon since his kids are still in elementary school.

"If he does leave that position what sort of Superintendent would you like to see," I asked Almero.

"Something more. Whoever is the replacement, someone more active working with the board and the teachers rather than in conflict," Almero said. "Every time I hear his name, it is in conflict."