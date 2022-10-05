Clark County School District trustees vote to extend Superintendent Jara's contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, the Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted to extend the superintendent contract of Dr. Jesus Jara, which is set to expire in January.

The superintendent's employment has been contentious. Less than a year ago, the board voted to fire Jara — then re-hired him weeks later.

Last week, the board gave an official evaluation of Jara's performance and declared Jara was "highly effective" in his duties, with a 3.6 rating on a 4-point scale.

In a statement, the board explained they're bringing the issue of Jara's contract up now because an executive leadership search for the fifth-largest school district in the country is "a lengthy process," board members stated.

It's also difficult to schedule a vote like this in November and December because of the holidays, board members noted.

Board of Trustees President Irene Cepeda added that waiting to discuss this item after elections is "purely political and poor governance."

Jara's new contract could include a $76,000 raise, bringing his salary to $395,000 per year — and it would extend his employment through June 2026.